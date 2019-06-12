OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for an individual they believe has been vandalizing churches in the area.
According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to Hepsibah Baptist Church on Sunday, June 2 in reference to a vandalism. The report said the church had been vandalized with satanic graffiti and symbols.
On June 11, deputies say a different church had fallen victim to vandalism.
The Friendship United Methodist Church's graveyard was found to have had over 20 headstones being placed in improper places.
Deputies ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, vehicles or people, please reach out to them at (864) 638-4111 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
