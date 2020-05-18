BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff's Office said Monday deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty after two puppies were found decapitated.
Deputies said began investigating Monday morning after the Dutch Shepherd puppies were found deceased by the owner of Kingdom Kennels on Mystic Mountain Drive.
“Upon examination, one of the dogs appeared to be decapitated, and other appeared to have multiple puncture wounds,” said Captain Jeremy Queen in a news release.
Queen said no suspects have been identified yet and investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Transylvania County Sheriff's Office at (828) 884-3168 or CrimeStoppers at (828) 86-CRIME [862-7463].
