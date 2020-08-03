GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man's body was found in a ravine over the weekend.
Deputies say the body was found around 6 p.m. on August 2 near McKittrick Bridge Road and Terry Road.
The case is pending an autopsy. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
