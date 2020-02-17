LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Deputies in Laurens County are looking for answers after a man was discovered along a road Sunday morning, suffering from a terrible assault.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to a place near the bridge on Brown Road around 8 a.m. in reference to a man laying on the side of the road.
It was discovered that the 49-year-old had been badly beaten, was transported to an area hospital. Deputies say he remains in critical condition on Monday.
Due to the victim's condition, deputies say they're having a hard time learning information on the crime itself - what happened, and where.
Anyone who may have some information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (864) 68-CRIME or call the Laurens County Dispatch at (864) 984-2523.
