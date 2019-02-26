GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead outside a mobile home park Tuesday morning.
Deputies said they were called to an address on Glass Street around 10:15 a.m. and arrived to find the victim deceased.
Deputies said the victim had suffered at least one gunshot.
Lt. Ryan Flood said early witness reports were that a man with dreadlocks and wearing a yellow outfit left the scene on foot, but no further suspect description was immediately available.
“If anyone has information related to this incident, we ask they call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME,” Flood said.
Greenville County Schools said nearby Cherrydale Elementary was placed on a precautionary partial lockdown while deputies are investigating the death.
"Cherrydale Elementary is on partial lockdown as a result of a death investigation at a nearby mobile home park," GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said in a news release. "On the recommendation of law enforcement staff and students will remain inside. Additional deputies are at the school as a precaution and will assist with dismissal this afternoon.
