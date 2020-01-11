SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) An investigation is underway after the Spartanburg County Coroner said a man died from a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Deputies responded to the scene at Promenade Apartments in Boiling Springs just after 11:20 p.m. and found the victim inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. The victim was unable to provide any information in regard to the shooting.
He was transported to the hospital, where he later passed away just after midnight.
The coroner identified him as 32-year-old Juan Booker of Dornoch Drive, who passed away as a result of a gunshot wound.
Details surrounding his death are limited at this time. Deputies say that evidence suggests that the victim was shot outside the apartment in the stairwell.
Both the Coroner's Office and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
