GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County deputies are looking for two suspects in connection to several car break-ins in the Half Mile Lake neighborhood.
Deputies said at least 15 vehicles were broken into Monday night in the neighborhood of Half Mile Lake.
The break-ins occurred on several streets in the neighborhood.
Some of the vehicles were left unlocked.
Valuables were stolen but no weapons that deputies are aware of as of Wednesday.
One resident walked outside and saw a suspect in one of his vehicles, deputies said. The resident confronted the suspect, who deputies said ran off and fired shots back at the resident. No one was hurt in the shooting
Deputies are asking people in the neighborhood to inventory the items in their vehicles to see if anything is missing.
Deputies are also asking people with home surveillance systems to check their footage for any signs of the suspects: two people whose faces were covered with bandanas.
Deputies released three surveillance images of the suspects and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME
