OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help tracking down a suspect they say is responsible for a huge burglary at a Seneca business Tuesday.
According to deputies, they responded to The Fishing Hole on JP Stevens Road in reference to a break-in.
Upon arrival, deputies found that over $30,000 worth of the store's merchandise had been taken.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111. An anonymous cash reward will be offered to any tip that leads deputies to an arrest.
To leave an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC, or submit at tip at www.p3tips.com.
