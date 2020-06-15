JACKSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a noose that was found hanging from an area bridge.
Deputies say that on June 12, a Waynesville man discovered the noose hanging from the bridge near the intersection of Dark Ridge Road and Willets Road.
The noose was tied around the rail portion of the bridge, and dangled over the top of the creek it passes over.
Anyone with information on the matter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (828) 631-1125.
