ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Just before 5 p.m. on October 21st, deputies responded to a call in reference to a shooting along Gilbert Street in Anderson.
When deputies arrived on scene, a victim was located, with one gun shot wound. The victim had to be airlifted and their condition is unknown at this time.
Deputies do say they have a suspect in custody at this time, and the scene is under investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
