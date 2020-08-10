SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after a person was cut in the leg Monday evening.
Deputies were called to the BI-LO on Reidville Road to a call for service around 10:22 p.m. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a cut on their leg.
Deputies say the victim was transported to an area hospital with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
