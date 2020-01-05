PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County deputies were on scene at Lakeside Park after receiving a call concerning a gunshot wound victim.
Dispatch says the call came in around 11:27 a.m. Greenville County deputies arrived at Lakeside Park on Piedmont Highway to find a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Deputies said the person was shot at least once, and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
No suspects have been identified at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
