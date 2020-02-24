OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating reports that a person was hit by a vehicle Monday.
Though details remain limited, deputies say they received reports that the person had been struck along Frederick Drive.
Both deputies and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
