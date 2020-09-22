GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed just after midnight Tuesday that deputies were investigating a shooting.
Deputies tell us the shooting happened Monday night around 10:17 on Piney Wood Lane off US 25.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. We're told the victim was transported to an area hospital and at last check was in critical condition.
The sheriff's office says they are now searching for a suspect. Deputies say the suspect was described as a slender build male wearing a yellow hoodie and black sweatpants with a white stripe. Deputies believe the suspect is still armed.
Both K-9 units and a helicopter were deployed to assist in the search.
If anyone sees the suspect, they are urged to call 911 and not approach him.
