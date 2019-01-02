SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies are investigating after a man said a rock was thrown through his windshield as he was driving in Spartanburg County on New Year’s Day.
The victim, Mehul Popat, said he was driving on East Blackstock Road near Arbors West Lane when he heard a loud noise and his driver-door window of his 2011 Ford F-150 shattered, according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. Popat then pulled over into the Circle K and discovered a rock in his passenger seat.
Popat posted photos of the damage to his vehicle on Facebook and said he was thankful that he was not hurt.
The post read: “All praises to the most High for keeping me safe ... Family be aware there are kids throwing rocks at cars on Blackstock rd near the speedway and Exxon .... I thought I was a goner .... praise Him thank you lord .... what is this generation coming to??”
Deputies said they were unable to locate any suspects but said a second victim in the area called in a complaint about damage to their vehicle.
