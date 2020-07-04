GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a security guard injured early Saturday morning.
According to deputies, the incident occurred at Dolce along White Horse Road around 4:14 a.m. They say a security guard was found to have been shot at least once.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A responding deputy reportedly saw a subject run from the scene, hop a fence, and get into a vehicle that fled the scene. The car was located a short time later by deputies, and a pursuit began.
Deputies say the chase ended a short distance away from Dixie Estates Mobile Home Park. Two subjects were detained and transported to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning.
However, deputies say the driver fled the scene on foot. Though a K9 unit was dispatched to assist with tracking, the subject was not located.
Anyone with information on the shooting, or who the driver of the vehicle is, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
