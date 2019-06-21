PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County deputies are investigating after two people were shot at an address in Piedmont Friday morning.
Deputies said the shooting happened on Astalot Drive.
One person was detained in connection with the incident.
The investigation is in its early stages and deputies said additional information will be forthcoming.
