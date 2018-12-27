ENOREE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after air conditioning units were stolen from a church.
Deputies said they were called to Enoree First Free Will Baptist Church on US 221 on Wednesday after the pastor made the discovery.
Deputies said there were four air conditioning units behind the building and parts from the two older units had been stolen.
Some parts of the units had been left behind.
The air conditioners had been in working order when they had been last seen on Sunday.
No suspects have been identified in the theft.
