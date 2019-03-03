SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies said two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a local night club early Sunday morning.
Deputies said they responded to a call in reference to a shooting at Club 295 on Southport Road around 4 a.m. Upon their arrival, they encountered a large, 'unruly' crowd.
The Spartanburg Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol was called in to assist in gaining control of the situation.
Deputies learned that two people had been shot on scene. The victims were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Details surrounding what happened prior to deputies' arrival, or suspects are limited.
A second shooting was reported in the area at Lee’s Crossing apartments on Powell Mill Road. It is not known if the two incidents are related at this time.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is ask to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC. Callers may remain anonymous and information that leads to an arrest may qualify for a financial reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.