LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County deputies said they are investigating after a woman was found dead in a wooded area and her car has gone missing.
Deputies said they were dispatched to a wooded area near Ekom Beach Road on July 20 and found the victim, who was later identified as Michelle Marie Dodge of York, SC.
The coroner's office say that Dodge appears to have been shot in the back of the head and placed her time of death around noon on July 20.
The victim’s vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Charger, is currently missing, deputies said Monday.
“So, we are asking for the public’s help in locating this vehicle,” Captain Robert Wilkie said.
Wilkie said anyone with information on Dodge’s death or the location of her car should If contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-984-4967. Tips can also be reported anonymously by calling 864-68-CRIME.
