ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies and forensic investigators are on scene of an armed robbery along Clemson Boulevard, that was reported just after 5 p.m.
Deputies say the suspect robbed the Stop-A-Minit, and fled the scene in a black BMW toward city limits.
A description of the suspect was not available at this time.
