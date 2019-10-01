ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies and forensic investigators are on scene of an armed robbery along Clemson Boulevard, that was reported just after 5 p.m.

Deputies say the suspect robbed the Stop-A-Minit, and fled the scene in a black BMW toward city limits. 

A description of the suspect was not available at this time. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered. 

MORE NEWS

Deputies confirm skeletal remains found in Anderson County are human, investigation ongoing

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.