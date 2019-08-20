GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the Duke Sandwich Company on Poinsett Highway.
A man wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and green camp baseball cap was seen leaving from the area with a water fountain sized jug just after 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
Investigators say the suspect threw a brick through the glass door at Duke’s in to get in.
FOX Carolina was able to get a look at surveillance footage showing the man leaving the area, which was captured on camera by a nearby business that wants to remain anonymous.
That business owner says after reviewing the tape and handing it over to detectives, she realized the suspect was inside her business looking around the day before burglarizing Duke’s.
On the footage, you can see the man look around outside to going in. The owner says he was panhandling.
"He brought us to alert when he was in here and was walking around. He was actually asking for money and for food, and said he was hungry,” the owner said.
That isn’t something too far out of the norm because that’s happened before. However, we’re told this is a person she’d never seen.
"It's those new faces that become very aggressive that really frighten us and in turn will frighten our customers. We want to make sure our employees and our customers are safe."
One thing businesses in the area does is meet with law enforcement and other companies to discuss trends or issues they’re noticing.
" I can say being here over 30 years, it's gotten better and better over the year. I think it's because of the attention the sheriff's department has given the community."
However, it’s feared petty crimes are starting to creep back into the community.
"The church has been broken into, Duke's -- we're starting to see a rise on that again. I'm not sure if the sheriff's department or the community can put their finger on what has caused that."
