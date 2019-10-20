ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a stabbing that took the life of one person Sunday morning.
Deputies say they were called to a home along Three and Twenty Street in Easley in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, they located one person suffering from a stabbing wound.
They were pronounced deceased on scene.
Deputies, detectives and forensic investigators are currently investigating. Details remain limited, we're working to learn more.
