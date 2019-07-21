PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County deputies are on scene of a church, investigating graffiti that appears to call for the release of a bombing suspect.
Written in green spray-paint, the words appear on two different buildings on Bible Baptist Church's property found off Gentry Memorial Highway.
A closer look at the graffiti shows that the words call for the release of Pickens County pipe bomb suspect, Michael Seabrooke.
Seabrooke was charged after officials say he confessed to planting two separate pipe bombs in downtown Pickens in early July. He also told law enforcement that he threw several destructive devices onto the roof of the county's DSS building.
On a large portion of the church's fellowship hall, the words "Free Mike Seabrooke. Must go free now," can be found.
"Free Mike," was written on an adjacent shed.
Seabrooke's attorney has requested a psychological examination. While he awaits his trial, he is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
