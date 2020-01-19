NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says one person passed as the result of a shooting Saturday night.
According to deputies, they were called out to the Brown Chapel area of Helena around 11:23 p.m. in response to multiple shots being fired.
While deputies were en route to the scene, their 911 dispatchers alerted them to a person who had been found in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim reportedly was transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital by a personal vehicle prior to EMS's arrival.
Deputies say the vehicle dropped the male victim off at the ambulance ramp and took off. The Newberry County Emergency Department worked to save the victim's life, but unfortunately he passed away early Sunday morning.
His identity has yet to be released.
While investigating the Brown Chapel Drive crime scene, deputies found several expended rifle shell casings throughout the street and several bullet holes in the residence.
A preliminary investigation shows the shooting took place between the victim and another man, beginning inside the home.
“We are doing everything we can to stop these targeted acts of violence, however we cannot do this without the help of our citizens. Staying silent only empowers those that terrorize good people and their neighborhoods. Please help us put a stop to this nonsense,” Sheriff Lee Foster said.
Right now, deputies say they do not have any suspects. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to reach out to them at (803) 321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIME-SC.
