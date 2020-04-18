Scene on Hunters Lane

 (FOX Carolina/ April 18, 2020)

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are investigating a scene that unfolded on Hunters Lane early Saturday morning.

Details were scarce, but we confirmed around 1:30 a.m. with dispatch that deputies were at a home on the lane for an investigation. However, they were unable to confirm any further details as of writing.

We have since reached out to a public information officer for more details.

Stay tuned for updates.

