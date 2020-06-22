ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after two people were shot as a result of a struggle at a club over the weekend.
While details remain limited, deputies say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on June 20 at New Level Social Club on Murray Avenue.
Deputies said a suspect attempted to re-enter the establishment and was stopped by a security guard. The two men reportedly struggled, before both of them ended up being shot.
Thankfully, deputies said their injuries were non-life threatening.
The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
