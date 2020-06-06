GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating a shooting that reportedly left the victim in critical condition.
According to deputies, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a business along White Horse Road Saturday morning.
Deputies say a male victim was found to have been shot at least once, and has been transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Right now, no suspects have been identified. Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the Sheriff's Office at (864) 271-5210 or call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
