GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood County deputies said they are investigating after a person was shot in a Dollar General parking lot on Friday.

Deputies said the victim was shot in the back and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened at the store along the 2500 block of US 25.

Deputies said a gun was recovered at the scene but no arrests have been made.

Investigators are following leads and believe some type of transaction preceded the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

