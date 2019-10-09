TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after they say someone was stabbed in Travelers Rest Wednesday afternoon.
According to deputies, they were called to Center Road around 3:15 p.m. in response to a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult victim.
They were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No suspects have been taken into custody at this time. Deputies say they're continuing to investigate.
