SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said three crosses at the site of a new church were vandalized on Tuesday. 

According to a report, deputies say they responded to the site located at the intersection of SC-296 and Nazareth Church Road around 8:20 a.m. in reference to the vandalism. 

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said three crosses at the site of a new church were vandalized on Tuesday, July 16. 

A sign on the property indicates that it is the future 'home' of Impact Community Church. 

Three wooden crosses placed on the property were found to have black spray painted words across their bodies: one features a profane word, while the middle dons "Jesus," and the other has the word "sucks" written on it. 

Deputies are looking into who may be responsible for the crime. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Sheriff's Office. 

