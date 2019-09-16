SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says they're looking into the vandalism of two buses belonging to a church on Sunday.
A report says deputies responded to Apalache Baptist Church on Gap Creek Road in response to the vandalism. A church official told them all of the tires of their two buses appeared to have been slashed overnight.
Deputies observed the tires were cut on the sidewalls, and all appeared to be flat.
A review of security camera footage shows an unknown subject walking toward the buses between 1:50 and 1:55 a.m. Sunday morning.
