PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies investigating a fatal shooting at a Pickens County couple's home said evidence points toward an attempted murder-suicide.
Deputies say they responded to a residence on McJunkin Road around 9:35 p.m. Thursday after getting a report of a shooting at the residence. When they arrived, they first found a woman with a gunshot wound in her upper torso. She was transported to a nearby hospital for surgery.
Deputies say the 73-year-old woman is expected to survive after sustaining a single gunshot wound to the chest. Though, her recovery will be extensive.
PCSO says they then found her husband dead with visible signs of trauma to the head. They also say they found a small-caliber handgun at the scene.
Friday afternoon, deputies said that their investigation points to an attempted murder-suicide.
Evidence collected at the scene and from the husband's body are consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An interview with the wife corroborated with evidence- indicating the woman was intentionally shot by her husband before he turned the gun on himself.
Deputies say that the woman told them the her husband was agitated over a dispute the two were having before he told her of his intent.
FOX Carolina spoke with a neighbor of the couple, Wayne Turner.
"Yeah this is a good place to live. No problems," Turner said. "I've been living here 52 years and the neighborhood has been a real good neighborhood. No problems from anybody. Just a good place to live."
There is no record of domestic altercations at the residence.
