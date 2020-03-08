GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating after a man died from an apparent gunshot wound along Ware Street early Sunday morning.
According to deputies, just after 3 a.m., they responded to the street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they located an adult man who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies say a second person was taken via private vehicle to Prisma Health, or Greenville Memorial Hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
