Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly occurred along Piedmont Hwy.
Deputies responded to South Piedmont Highway, Monday afternoon, at approximately 2:30 pm, after the victim was brought to this location by non emergency personnel, deputies say.
Deputies discovered the victim had suffered at least one, non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was reportedly shot after an altercation between he and another male. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The investigation is still in its early stages and investigators request for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
