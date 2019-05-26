GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting early Sunday morning at a local apartment complex.
According to deputies, the call came in around 4:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Deputies responded to Woodstream Apartments on Anderson Road.
Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered one victim that was shot at least once. They were transported to the hospital, and are expected to be okay.
No suspect has been identified as of writing. Deputies say the incident is under investigation.
