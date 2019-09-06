Cherrydale drug bust
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Investigators with the 'Gang Intelligence Unit' served a search warrant in the Cherrydale area. 

Officials ended up seizing $11,000 1.5 grams of heroin, 40 grams of meth, a ballistic vest and 13 illegally possessed guns, according to deputies. 

Swat also assisted as well as the multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit. 

Further details were not released to the public. 

