GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Investigators with the 'Gang Intelligence Unit' served a search warrant in the Cherrydale area.
Officials ended up seizing $11,000 1.5 grams of heroin, 40 grams of meth, a ballistic vest and 13 illegally possessed guns, according to deputies.
Swat also assisted as well as the multi-jurisdictional drug enforcement unit.
Further details were not released to the public.
MORE NEWS
Candler man sentenced to 55 months in prison for felony death by motor vehicle, district attorney says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.