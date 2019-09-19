POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile has been charged after a threat of violence was made against Powdersville High School.
Deputies said the School Resource Officer learned of the threat Tuesday and requested additional resources to investigate the matter fully.
“At no time did the SRO or school officials believe that the threat posed actual danger for any students, staff, or the facility,” said JT Foster, a spokesman for the ACSO, in a news release.
Foster said deputies gathered enough evidence to make an arrest.
On Thursday, a juvenile was charged with making student threats and sent to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ).
