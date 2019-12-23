GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile was apprehended, and faces several charges, after they led deputies on a foot pursuit near Brushy Creek Road Sunday.
According to deputies, they got a call regarding a suspicious vehicle. When the deputy encountered the suspect, they fled on foot - prompting law enforcement to set up a perimeter in the Brushy Creek area.
Deputies deployed a K9 to assist with the search. However, they say the juvenile suspect was apprehended without the use of the dog.
After they were taken into custody, deputies charged the young person with the following:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Assault and battery while resisting arrest
- Possession of a pistol under the age of 18
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Minor in possession of alcohol
The perimeter was broken down following the suspect's arrest.
