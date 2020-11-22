GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and hospitalized Sunday evening.
Dispatch says the call came in around 6:43 p.m. from the Crestwood Forest apartment complex off of Crestwood Drive. The scene is still active, with deputies investigating.
Dep. Kory Morian with GCSO later confirmed the victim was a juvenile male. Morian says the victim was sitting in a parked vehicle in the complex parking lot when it happened. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Morian notes the victim's condition is unknown.
Additionally, a second parked vehicle was hit by gunfire. That car was unoccupied at the time.
Our crews found that a roadblock had been set up near the complex.
The investigation is ongoing, and any tips about what happened are welcomed. Anonymous tips can be left by calling 864-23-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.