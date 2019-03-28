GENERIC - Investigation Crime Scene Tape

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said K-9s are searching for a driver who eluded deputies Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for the department said deputies got a call about a suspicious person trying to steal tools.

Deputies then got behind the car, but lost sight of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found along Gregory Court, but the driver had fled on foot.

Deputies said K-9s were searching the area for a man in a dark hoodie.

No other details were immediately available.

