ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said K-9s are searching for a driver who eluded deputies Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for the department said deputies got a call about a suspicious person trying to steal tools.
Deputies then got behind the car, but lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle was later found along Gregory Court, but the driver had fled on foot.
Deputies said K-9s were searching the area for a man in a dark hoodie.
No other details were immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.