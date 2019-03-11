BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- On Saturday, March 9th, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office responded to Boiling Springs Liquor Store Wine & Cigar in reference to a robbery.
The owner stated he locked up the store the night before and when he came back to open the store, he noticed the front entrance was opened.
The door's lock was broken and a couple of 100 dollar bills were lying at the entrance outside, the owner told deputies.
Once inside the owner noticed the cash register was gone, deputies say.
The cash drawer held around $5,850.00 cash, deputies reported.
Deputies are investigating the burglary and have yet to make an arrest.
If you know any information on this incident, contact the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office at (864) 596-2222.
