LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that one of its detention officers was arrested Tuesday after a domestic violence incident.
Deputies said the incident took place at an address on Poplar Springs Road.
Deputies said Austin Burnette held the victim against her will and assaulted her in the presence of a minor child. Burnette was arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence second degree.
Burnette was employed by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office as a Detention Officer at the time of his arrest. He had been employed since August 13, 2018 but was no longer with the agency as of Friday morning.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated and will not be covered up,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I uphold my employees to the highest standard of professionalism on and off duty and strive to be transparent to the public which we serve.”
