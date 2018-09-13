LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Laurens County deputies said a man has been arrested following a long-term narcotics investigation.
Deputies said Johnny Melvin Moore of Laurens was arrested on Tuesday after a warrant was executed to search his Houston street home.
Moore was had been the subject of a long-term investigation regarding the illegal sale of heroin and fentanyl pills.
Deputies said the Laurens Co. Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team contributed to the arrest.
Investigators seized a large amount of counterfeit pills, an undisclosed amount of cash and a quantity of marijuana.
Deputies said Moore was arrested no scene without incident. He was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
He was taken to the Johnson Detention Center.
More arrests are pending.
