LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies say a man is in jail, accused of trafficking meth and even having a stolen dirtbike.
LCSO says they and Clinton PD executed a search warrant at a home on Holmes Bridge Road around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Inside, they say they found 35-year-old Arkeyda Travarti Smoot, along with meth, marijuana, marijuana plants, a stolen gun, and the stolen dirtbike. They also say Smoot had ecstasy and pressed pills containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
Deputies say they seized everything, and arrested Smoot. He's charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, trafficking meth more than 28 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, receiving stolen goods, two counts of possession of a Schedule I Narcotic with intent to distribute, and possession of a stolen handgun.
