TRAVELERS REST (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies said a missing child in Travelers Rest was found safe after a search of a neighborhood Thursday evening.
The child was missing from a home on Robertson Road.
Deputies confirmed at 5:48 p.m. the child had been found and the situation had been resolved.
(0) comments
