CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies said a white Toyota Celica that Easley police were chasing Friday morning was later found abandoned on Six Mile Highway, near RC Edwards Middle School and Daniel High School.  

Deputies said Easley police had been chasing the vehicle around 11:20 a.m. on US 123.

Deputies said they notified both nearby schools but do not believe the schools are in any danger.

There was no immediate ground search or manhunt, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.

