MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announce Wednesday that a husband and wife building company was charged after they'd scammed several residents in WNC.
Detectives charged Del Jon Bristol Jr., 50, and his wife Serena Stamm Bristol, 46, with one count of embezzlement each and five counts of exploiting the elderly.
The couple owns World Outdoor Log Homes, which they have been operating out of their home on Pepperwood Drive in Marion.
Detectives say that several reports have come in over the last few months from residents in McDowell, Rutherford, Buncombe, Polk, Madison and Henderson counties. According to detectives, all of the complainants had contracted the Bristols to build them homes.
Victims allege the couple took hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time- either from them personally, or from construction loans. The victims were told the money was being used for down payments, purchasing of materials and paying subcontractors.
There is no evidence that the money was used for those purposes nor has it been accounted for.
Detectives said there are at least 20 victims across six counties right now who were scammed out of over $2 million.
The couple left town suddenly this month. Investigators were able to track them down, and located them in a condo on Lake Norman January 10.
The Bristols are being held in the McDowell County Jail under $700,000 bonds.
The investigation is ongoing.
