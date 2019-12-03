RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says they've arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found inside a church on November 28.
Initially, deputies said they responded to the Golden Church of the Brethren on Cane Creek Mountain Road after a woman's body was found inside.
Deputies asked the public's assistance in helping identifying her by her three tattoos. The family came forward and confirmed it was Jessica Renee Blackwell.
An investigation found that Ms. Blackwell's body had been moved to the church from another location. A few days after the discovery of her body, deputies say they began receiving information on a possible suspect.
On December 2, deputies made contact with Jonathan Andrew Weeks, 44, conducted an interview, as well as search his residence.
The following day, warrants were secured for Weeks for breaking and entering a place of worship, and concealing/failing to report a death.
He is currently in the Rutherford County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Blackwell's cause of death is still unknown.
MORE NEWS:
Troopers: 2 dead after early morning crash on I-385 ramp in Laurens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.