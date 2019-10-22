ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies say they made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left one injured along Gilbert Street.
Deputies say they were called around 5 p.m. on October 21 in response to shooting. Upon arrival, a victim was found to be suffering from one gun shot wound.
The victim had to be airlifted and their condition is unknown at this time.
Deputies say they arrested Antonio Hatton on two charges relating to a stolen weapon they say he had in his possession.
Hatton is charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen weapon.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
